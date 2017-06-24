London first responder who saved Bountiful woman joins her family, friends at memorial concert for her husband

On Saturday, a teary Melissa recalled her husband as someone with a magnetic personality and a deep love for music. The West Bountiful couple ran Onion Street Studio, a music recording and rehearsal business in the basement of their home.

"People just stuck to him," Melissa said. "I couldn't not be with him."

She joked the event would've been much larger had Kurt organized it. Still, more than 100 attended the memorial, which included tunes from a series of bands that had recorded at the studio. One band comprised several members of the Cochran family — including Kurt's son, Dallas Cochran, on guitar.

Family and friends traveled from California, Idaho, Colorado and Texas for the event at Bountiful City Park.

One man flew in from London.

London Metropolitan Police Force Officer Keith Malda worked to keep Melissa alive for about an hour before Westminster Bridge was cleared and she could be transported to a hospital.

Malda on Saturday recalled a normal afternoon shift until "the radios started to go crazy" with reports of the attack.

Malda and other members of his team — the first officers to arrive — were unarmed and were not supposed to go onto the bridge. But they disobeyed, he said.

"There was body after body after body laying on the floor," said Malda, who also was a first responder for the June 3 London Bridge attack.

Eventually, Malda came across Melissa. Although she was only semiconscious, she managed to tell Malda her name. He and another person worked to keep her alive, he said, before paramedics were allowed onto the bridge. Malda then accompanied her to the hospital.

He said it was remarkable that doctors were not only able to save her life but also her leg, which "was not in a good way" when he found her. In the following days, he visited Melissa in the hospital several times. They eventually became Facebook friends.

"She's just such an inspiring person, like the way she was talking, literally a day or two after it happened," Malda said. "She's just lost husband, she almost didn't make it herself — if that was me, I would've been hellbent on revenge, angry and furious at the person that had done it."

But Melissa wasn't like that at all, Malda said. She sounded totally concentrated, he said, on "what a great person Kurt was."

"It's because of him that I'm here today," Melissa said of Malda.