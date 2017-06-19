Crews contain fire near I-15 in Washington County

Crews contained a 140-acre human-caused wildfire burning west of Interstate 15 in Washington County on Monday.

Multiple resources, including aircraft, fought the blaze, dubbed the Snowfield Fire, according to fire information officer Nick Howell.

The fire burned in grass and brush with winds from the north gusting to about 12 mph and fanning the fire, Howell said. Nevertheless, "crews were making good progress," with planes dropping retardant and helicopters dropping water.

Structures on the south end of the fire were originally threatened, officials said, but the threat was reduced by evening. No injuries were reported, and no evacuations had been ordered.