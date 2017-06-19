Police identify motorcyclist killed in West Haven crash

Police on Monday identified a West Valley City man who died Saturday when a truck turned into the path of his motorcycle in Weber County.

Scott Robinson, 49, suffered fatal head injuries and died at the scene, Weber County sheriff's Lt. Nate Hutchinson said Monday.

Robinson was riding in group of motorcycles headed east on 21st Street near 800 West in West Haven when a panel truck turned onto the street just ahead of them, Hutchinson said.

Several of the bikers were able to swerve to avoid the truck, but others had to lay their vehicles down on the street to avoid a collision, Hutchinson said.