Utah close to achieving rail safety certification needed to avoid loss of nearly $150M in federal funding

Utah is farther down the track than most states toward gaining newly required federal certification for state transit rail line inspection programs — which is needed within two years to prevent a halt of federal funding for public transit.

The Federal Transit Administration issued a status update Monday as it prodded states to speed their efforts and avoid losing funds.

Utah is among seven states — out of 30 with transit rail lines — that are closest to gaining the newly required certification.

The FTA said the Utah Department of Transportation has submitted all required documents and is working with federal officials to address comments and questions. That is the final step before actual certification. The FTA noted that it provided $148 million in transit funding to Utah in 2016, as an example of what the state could risk losing if it does not achieve final certification.