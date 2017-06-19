Update: Brian Head officials optimistic even though wildfire remains uncontained

Some 969 acres had been burned by Monday evening, officials said.

The fire remained officially without any containment — though several edges appeared to be fully snuffed out on a drive up to the town on State Route 143 Monday morning. Temperatures were expected to rise into the mid-70s for much of the week, toasty for the ski resort town, which sits at an elevation of 9,600 feet.

Roughly 1,000 firefighters under the direction of a regional "type-II" incident management team were on the scene digging fire lines, Burton said. About a dozen aircraft, including air tankers and helicopters, also continued to douse flare-ups. The fire was most active on the northern edge, farthest from town limits, Brian Head town manager Bret Howser said Monday afternoon.

Howser was awake and working — communicating with media and concerned residents — for 29 of the first 32 hours that the fire was active. Finally, on Sunday night, he allowed himself to get five hours of sleep.

"We feel pretty confident about it," he said. "There's a good, strong perimeter created around this fire, and crews are on top of it."

A so-called "very large" air tanker — the size of a large passenger plane — had departed the scene by Monday, Burton said.

The big tanker and other air resources were the primary reason only one home was destroyed and three were damaged Saturday, Burton said. But she warned more homes could have been damaged as firefighters haven't yet had an opportunity to inspect some neighborhoods.

The resort town includes about 1,200 homes and condos, along with a handful of hotels and stores around the ski resort. It has about 1,000 full-time residents. Many were able to stay with nearby family, officials said, and those staying in cabins headed back to their homes. Brian Head is a popular vacation destination for Las Vegas-area residents.

"Had we not had aerial resources available, we could've potentially lost a lot more structures," Burton said. "They are able to put retardant in areas we aren't able to get to [otherwise]."

Burton said officials had yet to determine when about 750 residents and visitors who evacuated Saturday would be allowed back to their homes and cabins. Howser said it most likely would not be any earlier than Wednesday, adding he and others in the town were taking it one day at a time.

About a week ago, American Fork resident Dave Spillman closed the purchase on a small, "rustic" Brian Head cabin, and he was staying there Saturday when the blaze broke out.

That morning, Spillman and his brother were walking the property, and noted numerous dead trees and fallen branches — so much it was difficult to walk around. It appeared to Spillman like he needed to clear some defensible space around his cabin, in case of a wildfire.

"Thirty minutes later, we're in the cabin and hearing the sirens go off," Spillman said in a telephone interview.

Spillman and his brother went out to see what was going on; he ended up capturing a photograph just above the "S-curve" on State Route 143, shortly after the blaze began and started to move uphill toward Brian Head. (Officials have only said the blaze was human-caused, citing an active investigation. But multiple residents have said it appeared it started when someone's burn pile got out of control.)