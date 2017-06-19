Brian Head officials optimistic even though wildfire remains uncontained

About 1,000 firefighters under the direction of a regional "type-II" incident management team of specialists were expected to be on the scene digging fire lines, with about a dozen aircraft, including air tankers and helicopters, also keeping flames in check.

A so-called "very large" air tanker — the size of a large passenger plane — had departed the scene by Monday, said Cigi Burton, a spokeswoman with Dixie National Forest.

The big tanker and other air resources were the primary reason only one home was destroyed and three were damaged Saturday, Burton said. But she warned more homes could have been damaged as firefighters haven't yet had an opportunity to inspect some neighborhoods.

Brian Head includes about 1,200 homes and condos, along with a handful of hotels and stores around the ski resort.

"Had we not had aerial resources available, we could've potentially lost a lot more structures," Burton said. "They are able to put retardant in areas we aren't able to get to [otherwise]."

Burton said officials still did not know when about 750 residents and visitors who evacuated Saturday would be allowed back to their homes and cabins.

"That's what everyone wants to know," she said. "Our phones have been ringing off the hook. We'll post it, and let everyone know as soon as we know."

Brian Head officials posted on their Facebook page that the Marshal's Office will escort guests and residents into the town to get emergency items, such as medications.

"You can contact the Highway Patrol at the road closures and let them know your emergency," the post said. "This is for emergencies only; all others will be turned away."

Highway 143 was closed from Parowan to the junction of Highway 148 near Cedar Breaks National Monument.

Dixie National Forest also has issued road and trail closures, which include: Marathon Trail No. 3224 from Forest Road 048 (Sidney Valley), Sidney Peaks Trail No. 3210, Mace's Run Trail No. 3219, Dark Hollow Trail No. 3232, Hendricks Lake Trail No. 3249, and Forest Road 047 (Brian Head Peak Road).

lramseth@sltrib.com