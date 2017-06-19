Brian Head officials optimistic, despite that wildfire remains uncontained

Brian Head Resort • A specialist wildfire management team and hundreds more firefighters had arrived at the Brian Head Fire on Monday, as temperatures were expected to approach record highs and winds were anticipated to push the blaze in the general direction of the town.
But officials sounded optimistic that the blaze, which broke out early Saturday afternoon, would be kept in check after a relentless assault of retardant and water was dropped by helicopters and air tankers on Saturday and Sunday.
Some 969 acres had been burned by Monday morning, officials said.
The fire remained officially without any containment — though several edges appeared to be fully snuffed out on a drive up to the town Monday morning. Temperatures were expected to rise into the mid-70s, toasty for the ski resort town which sits at an elevation of 9,600 feet.