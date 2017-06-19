Quantcast
Brian Head officials optimistic, despite that wildfire remains uncontained

Brian Head Resort • A specialist wildfire management team and hundreds more firefighters had arrived at the Brian Head Fire on Monday, as temperatures were expected to approach record highs and winds were anticipated to push the blaze in the general direction of the town.

But officials sounded optimistic that the blaze, which broke out early Saturday afternoon, would be kept in check after a relentless assault of retardant and water was dropped by helicopters and air tankers on Saturday and Sunday.

Some 969 acres had been burned by Monday morning, officials said.

The fire remained officially without any containment — though several edges appeared to be fully snuffed out on a drive up to the town Monday morning. Temperatures were expected to rise into the mid-70s, toasty for the ski resort town which sits at an elevation of 9,600 feet.

About 1,000 firefighters under the direction of a regional "type-II" incident management team of specialists were expected to be on the scene digging fire lines, with about a dozen aircraft, including air tankers and helicopters, also keeping flames in check.

A so-called "very large" air tanker — the size of a large passenger plane — had departed the scene by Monday, said Cigi Burton, a spokeswoman with the Dixie National Forest.

The big tanker and other air resources were the primary reason only one home was destroyed and three were damaged on Saturday, Burton said. But she warned more homes could have been damaged, as firefighters haven't yet had an opportunity to inspect some neighborhoods.

Brian Head includes about 1,200 homes and condos, along with a handful of hotels and stores around the ski resort.

"Had we not had aerial resources available, we could've potentially lost a lot more structures," Burton said. "They are able to put retardant in areas we aren't able to get to [otherwise]."

Burton said officials still did not know when about 750 residents and visitors who evacuated Saturday would be allowed back to their homes and cabins.

"That's what everyone wants to know," she said. "Our phones have been ringing off the hook. We'll post it, and let everyone know as soon as we know."

lramseth@sltrib.com

 

