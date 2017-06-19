Retired couple victims of murder-suicide in Beaver County

A retired Texas couple living in Adamsville, Beaver County, are victims of a murder-suicide Saturday evening, according to the Beaver County sheriff.

A 76-year-old man identified as Tom Nickells called the sheriff's dispatch about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and said he had killed his wife, Sandra Nickells, 73.

He said he shot her because she was suffering from Alzheimer's and other health issues, according to a Beaver County Sheriff Cameron Noel.

The couple had lived in Beaver County for about 25 years, the sheriff said. Tom Nickells was a retired journalist from Odessa, Texas.

Nickells reportedly told the dispatcher he would be dead by the time officers arrived.