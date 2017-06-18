West Valley City man killed in Ogden motorcycle accident

A West Valley City man was killed and another man seriously injured Saturday when a truck turned into the path of their motorcycles in Ogden, police said.

The two men were in group of motorcycles headed east on 21st Street on Saturday when a panel truck turned onto the street just ahead of them in the 800 West block, Weber County sheriff's Lt. Nate Hutchinson said. Several of the bikers were able to swerve to avoid the truck, but others had to lay their vehicles down on the street to avoid a collision, he said.

A 49-year-old West Valley man suffered fatal head injuries and died at the scene, Hutchinson said. His name has not yet been released.