Rolly: Push to bump Ainge from Utah GOP ballot could backfire on Herrod supporters

The election office discovered the omission weeks after he filed his candidacy. But for his filing to be challenged, someone would had to have issued a complaint with the office within five days of the filing deadline.

Nobody did. Even if they had, there are provisions that would have allowed Ainge to fix it. He did, and he is now a registered Republican on Utah's voter rolls.

Here's the irony: Republican purists on social media argue that Ainge should be thrown off the ballot because of that technical error. Most of those making that argument on GOP blogs or websites are declared supporters of Chris Herrod, whom delegates selected at the convention to be their candidate.

Political pundits say Herrod's best chance of prevailing in the three-way primary is if Ainge and Provo Mayor John Curtis split the vote among the more moderate Republicans and the extreme right-wing sticks with Herrod. That scenario would have Ainge and Curtis getting more combined votes than Herrod, but Herrod still would squeak by with less than 50 percent of the vote.

So Herrod, a former Utah legislator, may stand a better chance if Ainge stays on the ballot.

Ainge's bigger worry than the qualification issue is if his father, Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, signs NBA star Gordon Hayward away from the Utah Jazz just before the primary.

The Utah way • Speaking of Herrod, he has had some scrutiny since the convention due to his social media habits.

I wrote of his silly doctored-photo blog posts about spanking KSL Radio commentator Doug Wright, his "drain the swamp" illustration featuring Republican legislators he apparently doesn't like, and an altered image showing another political foe shaking hands with Adolf Hitler.

Salt Lake Tribune op-ed columnist Holly Richardson wrote about his rant against illegal immigrants to appease right-wingers among the delegates, which was then taken down after the convention when a more moderate message to the larger GOP base is needed.

Now, the movers and shakers in Washington, D.C., have gotten a taste of the delegates' nominee hoping to be the next member of Congress.

They received an invitation last week from High Cotton Consulting to meet one on one with Herrod while he was in the nation's capital to learn more about him.

The invitation included a bio, which noted Herrod's elementary and high school experiences, his degrees from Brigham Young University and his epiphany while on his way to Ukraine for a teaching assignment.

Sitting next to him on the plane was "a gentleman from India," the bio said, who told him that Kharkov, Ukraine, has the prettiest women in all of the former Soviet Union. Then, as he stepped off the plane, a young woman assigned from the university was holding a sign with his name on it.

He married her four months later.