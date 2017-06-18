Utah Muslim leader worried he might never be able to return to the U.S.

However, the pilot of the American Airlines plane stepped in, he said.

"The American pilot said, 'We will not separate the family,' " Abdi said. After a 20-minute delay, his wife was allowed on the plane.

Abdi, a U.S. citizen since 2010, was barred from leaving Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, after an airline worker said the U.S. government had refused to allow his re-entry.

The imam's travel trouble came on the heels of President Donald Trump's executive orders to block or restrict refugees and travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Two federal appeals courts have rejected the so-called "Muslim bans" and the U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to consider the issue. Kenya is not one of the Muslim-majority countries targeted by Trump, so it remains unclear why its officials moved to block Abdi's travel.

Lawyers with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Refugee Justice League last week worked to untangle the matter, and Abdi and his family members flew Saturday to Los Angeles. Abdi said his questioning by customs officials made his family miss their connection that night.

Abdi landed with his family about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Salt Lake City International Airport, where a group of 100 or so supporters greeted him with signs, cheering, applause and hugs.

After he deplaned, the imam held a news conference with CAIR and the Justice League of Utah and talked about his ordeal to get home. Abdi said he worried that he might never be able to return to the United States.

However, lawyers worked to bring him home to Utah, said Abdi, who thanked all his supporters for their help.

Lawyers for CAIR and the Utah Justice League had filed a lawsuit on Friday against five federal agencies in hopes of bringing the imam home.

Court papers filed in Salt Lake City's U.S. District Court say Abdi's constitutional rights had been violated and that he had been discriminated against because of his race, religion and ethnicity.

Lawyers contend the government had no reason to believe Abdi presented a threat to the U.S. and that he has no criminal record.

According to the lawsuit, the government added Abdi to the watch list sometime in 2014 under a classification that allowed him to fly, but required he undergo extra security measures.

Court papers say he filed a redress request with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2016, but his status was not changed.

Abdi has lived in Utah for the past six years. His wife and two of his children have visas; three others are legal immigrants.

When asked what he planned to do now, Abdi said, "The first thing I am going to do is thank everyone. This is a gift from God."