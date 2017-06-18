Utah Muslim leader and his family land in Salt Lake City after nearly being separated at L.A. airport

Adbi is uncertain why his wife wasn't initially allowed to board but said that an American Airlines pilot stepped in.

"The American pilot said, 'We will not separate the family.' "'

It took about 20 minutes to get things sorted, but Abdi and his family finally boarded together.

A U.S. citizen since 2010, Abdi is the imam of Salt Lake City's Madina Masjid Islamic Center. He had recently traveled to Kenya to bring his wife and five children to live with him Utah.

Last Tuesday, however, the imam was barred from leaving Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, after an airline worker said the U.S. government had refused to allow his re-entry.

The imam's travel trouble come as President Donald Trump has used executive orders to block or restrict refugees and travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries from coming to the U.S.

Two federal appeals courts have rejected the so-called "Muslim bans" and the U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to consider the issue.

Kenya is not one of the Muslim-majority countries targeted by Trump, so it remains unclear why its officials moved to block Abdi's travel.

Lawyers for CAIR on Friday filed a lawsuit against five federal agencies in hopes of bringing the imam home.

Court papers filed in Salt Lake City's U.S. District Court say Abdi's constitutional rights had been violated and that he had been discriminated against because of his race, religion and ethnicity.

Lawyers contend the government had no reason to believe Abdi presented a threat to the U.S. and that he has no criminal record.

According to the lawsuit, the government added Abdi to the watch list sometime in 2014 under a classification that allowed him to fly, but required he undergo extra security measures.

Court papers say he filed a redress request with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2016, but his status was not changed.

Abdi was finally allowed to return to the U.S. on Saturday, but his return to Utah was further delayed in Los Angeles, when officials initially refused him an airline boarding pass.