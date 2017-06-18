Family hiking near Brian Head calls the rapid-moving fire 'a once-in-a-lifetime thing'

The Brian Head fire ignited Saturday afternoon, officials have said, spreading so quickly through pine forests and brush that some 750 people — most of them vacationers — were forced out of the tiny ski resort town.

By Sunday the blaze had engulfed more than 957 acres and was "zero percent" contained, Dixie National Forest Service spokesman Bode Mecham said.

At midday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized federal funds to help Utah pay for battling the fire, which is burning on state and private land and threatening homes, business and four watershed areas.

As the Lewis-Misner party came off the mountain Saturday, firefighters practically greeted them at their front door. Initially, authorities said the location was safe, but a crew was back about 90 minutes later to deliver the evacuation order.

"A firefighter told us that somebody was burning debris, and it just got out of hand," Misner said.

Officials have said the fire was human-caused but have offered no official details on its origins. On Sunday, Mecham said only that an investigation remained underway.

About 115 firefighters were battling the fire on Sunday, with much of the work focused on digging lines around the fire's perimeter to stop its growth, Mecham said.

Ground crews also were getting aid from from air tankers armed with fire retardant and a helicopter carrying a water bucket.

"The aircraft are going haywire around here, it's absolutely fantastic," Brian Head town manager Bret Howser said.

High temperatures and low humidity, along with a steady afternoon wind from the north — a departure from the normal southerly pattern — had increased Sunday's firefighting challenge, Howser said, because it was blowing the fire back toward town.

That had left about 100 homes in the northeast quadrant of the resort community in the fire's path, Howser said.

"Really, though, the whole town is at risk," he said. "It's definitely a dangerous and very active fire situation."

So far, one home had been lost and one damaged, but no injuries had been reported, according to Mecham.

State Route 143, the primary road into Brian Head, remained closed Sunday, and forest service officials were preparing to begin closures on hiking and mountain biking trials that lead toward the area of the fire, Mecham said.