Brian Head wildfire grows to 957 acres; evacations remain in place

A wildfire that forced hundreds to evacuate from the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head had grown to 957 acres as of Sunday, fire officials said.

The acreage was mapped from GPS data gathered during a flight over the fire area before dark Saturday night, Dixie National Forest spokesman Bode Mecham.

The fire, which is burning on private land was zero percent contained and had shown some slow grow overnight, Mecham said.

Investigators believe the blaze was human-caused, but won't release additional details until an investigation is complete.

So far, one home as been lost and another damaged but no injuries have been reported, Mecham said.