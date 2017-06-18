Quantcast
Brian Head wildfire grows to 957 acres; evacations remain in place

By connect
First Published

A wildfire that forced hundreds to evacuate from the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head had grown to 957 acres as of Sunday, fire officials said.

The acreage was mapped from GPS data gathered during a flight over the fire area before dark Saturday night, Dixie National Forest spokesman Bode Mecham.

The fire, which is burning on private land was zero percent contained and had shown some slow grow overnight, Mecham said.

Investigators believe the blaze was human-caused, but won't release additional details until an investigation is complete.

So far, one home as been lost and another damaged but no injuries have been reported, Mecham said.

Crews had monitored the fire through the night, he added, and planned to begin building fire lines around the fire's perimeter on Sunday.

Fixed wing plans armed with retardant and a helicopter with a water bucket had been grounded Sunday morning due to an inversion created by smoke.

"They literally can't see because the smoke hasn't lifted," Mecham said.

State Route 143, the primary road to Brian Head, remained close on Sunday and forest services officials were preparing to begin closures on hiking and mountain biking trials that lead toward the area of the file.

About 750 residents and vacationers were evacuated from the area on Saturday and it remains unclear when they might be able to return.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.

