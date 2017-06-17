Foundation teaches people to identify, talk about suicide because ‘it’s everybody’s business’

The training's goal is to turn a community's citizens into an army of "suicide alert helpers" equipped with the right tools to identify the signs of suicide risk and connect the person in need with the right resources.

The training's moniker — safeTALK — is an acronym that seeks to guide the way.

The letters in "safe" stand for "suicide awareness for everyone," serving as reminder that in every community, "suicide is everyone's business," McCormack said.

"TALK" translates into actions the actions tell, ask, listen and keep safe.

For helpers and those in crisis that breaks down this way: Those in crisis should tell someone they are thinking about suicide; and helpers should ask specifically is someone is considering suicide, listen with careful compassion and the work to keep the person safe.

That could mean doing something like making a three-way call to a crisis line or removing the means, such as drugs or firearms, that someone might use to harm themselves, said Jessica Foard, co-trainer and AFSA-Utah communications coordinator.

"It is not your job to literally save their life," said Foard, who lost her father to suicide at age 16." It's your job to help them find a caregiver that can help them save their own life."

Founded in 1987, ASFP supports scientific research, provides educational programs, survivor support and engages in public policy advocacy about suicide prevention and awareness.

Utah's chapter was founded seven years ago and provides training to schools, police and fire agencies, medical providers, churches, government agencies and community groups statewide, McCormack said.

The all-volunteer organization also holds annual"Out of the Darkness" suicide awareness walks — this year planned for each Saturday in September in Richfield, Salt Lake City, St. George and Vernal.

"The more we're out there, the more people are asking for training," she said.

McCormack chalks up interest in AFSA training to the sad reality of suicide in communities far and wide.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics from 2014, the most recent available, rank suicide as the second-leading cause of death nationwide for ages 10 to 25 and the fourth for those between ages 36 and 54.

Utah state health statistics released in 2016 ranked suicide as the leading cause of death among ages 10 to 17 — more than double the national rate.

"We are talking about it more and that's a beautiful thing," McCormack said. "There are ways to keep our minds healthy and strong and way to live with mental illness and fully productive, prosperous lives."