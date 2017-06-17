Quantcast
Wildfire burns 4,000 acres in eastern Utah

By connect
First Published      Updated 53 minutes ago

A wildfire in eastern Utah burned an estimated 4,000 acres by Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first reported Friday evening near the town of Bonanza, near the Colorado border, according to Shane Ward, spokesman for Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Officials shut down Highway 45, starting about 10 miles northwest of Bonanza, and State Route 21, Ward said, adding that consistent winds pushed the fire eastward.

"Conditions are dry, and this wind isn't helping us out," Ward said.

No homes were threatened Saturday afternoon, but the fire posed a concern to power lines and a nearby mining operation, according to Ward.

The crew fighting the flames is mainly made up of volunteers because of how remote the fire is and because of other fires burning throughout the state, Ward said.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: Tiffany_mf

 

