Wildfire burns 4,000 acres in eastern Utah

A wildfire in eastern Utah burned an estimated 4,000 acres by Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first reported Friday evening near the town of Bonanza, near the Colorado border, according to Shane Ward, spokesman for Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Officials shut down Highway 45, starting about 10 miles northwest of Bonanza, and State Route 21, Ward said, adding that consistent winds pushed the fire eastward.

"Conditions are dry, and this wind isn't helping us out," Ward said.

No homes were threatened Saturday afternoon, but the fire posed a concern to power lines and a nearby mining operation, according to Ward.