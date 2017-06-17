Evacuations underway due to Brian Head wildfire

A wildfire in Brian Head shut down State Route 143 between Parowan and Brian Head Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials evacuated the area because of the fire, which was first reported at 11 a.m., according to Ron Wilson, the area manager for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire burned 50 acres, and crews fought the flame by engine and aircraft, Wilson said.

The cause is under investigation.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mf