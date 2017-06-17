Brian Head evacuated as flames enter town limits, threaten structures

Safety » Fast-moving wildfire now threatens resort town structures.

Some 500 residents and visitors in the ski resort town of Brian Head have been evacuated due to a fast-moving wildfire that broke out early Saturday afternoon.

In an update at 4:30 p.m., fire officials wrote the "town of Brian Head is immediately threatened."

The human-caused fire was first reported northeast of the remote southern Utah community about noon, according to Ron Wilson, the area manager for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

State Route 143, the primary route into the town, also was closed between Brian Head and Parowan, near Interstate 15.

By late afternoon the blaze was estimated at 350 acres, burning through heavy timber. It was continuing to expand rapidly on the northeast side of the town. While flames had crossed into town limits, "we are as yet unaware of any damage to structures," officials wrote on the town's Facebook page.