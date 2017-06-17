Wildfire burns 350 acres in central Utah

A wildfire had burned 350 acres in Piute County as of Saturday afternoon.

The fire started Friday evening, five miles southwest of Circleville, according to a news relese from the Central Utah Fire Interagency. No structures have been threatened, but the fire is burning downed trees and juniper brush in steep terrain with limited firefighter access, the release stated.

It was zero percent contained as of Sturday afternoon, and fire crews were fighting the flames with helicopters and ground engines.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mf