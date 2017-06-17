Utah Muslim leader to return home after being stranded in Kenya

Abdi had traveled to Kenya to pick up his wife and five children. His family was allowed on the plane Wednesday, but Abdi was pulled aside by officials at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Qatar Airlines employees told him he couldn't board because the U.S. wouldn't accept him, said attorney Jim McConkie, co-founder of the justice league.

Abdi has been an American citizen since 2010, living in Utah for the past six years. And Abdi's wife and two of his children have visas; the other three kids are legal immigrants.

Friday's petition called the situation "an injustice of historic proportions" and a violation of constitutional rights.

President Donald Trump's recent immigration and refugee executive orders sought to temporarily limit travel to the United States and seem to fulfill his campaign promise of a "Muslim ban" but have been blocked by the courts. It's unclear why Kenyan officials kept Abdi from his flight. Kenya is also not one of the seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by Trump.

Still, the president's action should have no effect on Abdi because he is a citizen.

The Refugee Justice League, which launched about four months ago, has lawyers in Utah who represent refugees and immigrants for free in cases of discrimination. McConkie got a "panicked call" from Abdi on Wednesday evening and, in addition to the court case, plans to speak with U.S. senators, the local embassy and the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate his return to the state.

