A trail runner died after falling 500 feet in Bells Canyon near Sandy on Saturday morning.

Paramedics with Life Flight found Lehi resident Zachery Zimmerman, 39, in the Bighorn Peak area and declared him dead at the scene about 10:30, Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke said. The call for help came in about an hour earlier.

The man had been running with a friend when he slipped and fell, Lohrke said. Bighorn Peak is a three to four hour hike from the Bells Canyon trailhead.

