A hiker died after falling 500 feet in Bell Canyon in Sandy on Saturday morning.

Paramedics with Life Flight found the 39-year-old man near Big Horn Peak and declared the hiker dead at the scene around 10:30, according to Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

High winds in the area have prevented search and rescue from recovering the body, Lohrke said.

The man — who's identity hasn't been released — had been with one other person, Lohrke said.

