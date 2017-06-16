Three stabbed in a WestFest parking lot in West Valley City

West Valley City police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the parking lot of WestFest on Friday night, KUTV says. According to the news station, a family of 15 to 20 people was gathered in the lot shortly after 9 p.m. when the altercation occurred. One person in the group allegedly stabbed two other people with a knife. That person also was stabbed.

One victim was in serious condition, and two people had minor injuries.

Shortly after the stabbing, members of two rival gangs allegedly gathered, pushing and shoving each other. Police reportedly pepper-sprayed the people involved to get the situation under control.