Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Valley Fair Mall

One teenage boy was in the hospital, and two others were in police custody after a stabbing in the parking lot of a West Valley City mall.

At about 2:20 p.m. Friday, the three teens were in the parking lot of Valley Fair Mall and got into a dispute that escalated to a physical fight, said West Valley City Police Department spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

One teen was stabbed in his abdomen by the two other teens, Vainuku said. The two suspects also suffered minor injuries.

All three teens were taken to the hospital, Vainuku said, but the two with minor injuries were released and arrested. The other teen is in serious condition, Vainuku said.