Central Utah police search for missing Arizona man

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an elderly man with dementia.

Police are looking for Arden Evans, 81, who was reported missing from the Beaver County area early Friday.

Evans was wearing a black leather jacket and has short gray hair, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. He reportedly was driving a gray 2004 Honda Odyssey van with Arizona plate BGT0412.

Police believe Arden was spotted near Scipio between 11 a.m. and noon Friday.

Anyone with information on his potential whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaver County Sheriff's Office at 435-438-2862 or to contact a local law enforcement agency.