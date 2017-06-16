Hogle Zoo opens Hope Springs sensory wall

Hogle Zoo debuted a new sensory wall Friday for kids to see, touch and grab.

Hope Springs is a collaboration among artist Roger Whiting and children from Matt's Place, a nonprofit based in Centerville that's "focused on helping families and individuals with social and behavioral struggles, and those on the Autism spectrum," according to its website.

A Utah Division of Arts and Museums provided funding for the wall that was designed to help children explore.

The Salt Lake City zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.