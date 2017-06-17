Chalk Art Festival murals makeover Rio Grande Street, promote fostering opportunities

Rio Grande Street at The Gateway got a bit of a makeover Friday and Saturday, turning its typically gray lanes into a gallery of vibrant street murals.

And all of it was chalked.

The Chalk Art Festival aims to spotlight the urgent need for foster families, according to event host Utah Foster Care. The organization says 2,900 children in foster care and their foster families have benefitted from the event, which is in its 15th year.

The festival featured street painter Julie Kirk Purcell, who created a 3-D lizard, and more than 100 local artists. There also were various arts projects for children, family booths and food trucks.