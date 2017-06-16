The Utah GOP is so broke that Rep. Jason Chaffetz is footing the bill for Saturday’s convention

• Even with Chaffetz's help, the party chose Timpview High School as the convention venue because it is among few it could afford. "The building is free," Anderson said, thanks to school board generosity and negotiating by state Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo.

• The party still owes $30,000 from last month's state convention, which rented some pricey high-tech clickers for each delegate to speed voting and counting. Anderson said it is using a much cheaper system on Saturday that will require most delegates to use their own smartphones or similar devices loaned by the party.

• The only way the party could afford a needed mailer was Sen. Orrin Hatch provided $20,000 for it. "It is not well known that Governor [Gary] Herbert and Senator Hatch have been keeping the party afloat. We need to recognize their dedication and generosity," Anderson wrote in a handout given to the big donors.

So at the Elephant Club lunch Friday at the Alta Club, Anderson and Herbert both called for the party to end a civil war of sorts that chased away many donors and led to such financial problems.

The rift comes between conservatives that favor the traditional caucus-convention system to select nominees, and moderates — including many big-donor businessmen — who also want to allow a path to the primary for those who collect signatures, and perhaps nominate people who are more mainstream.

Caucus-convention supporters also have contended that the signature route allows people who are Republican in name only to make end runs around loyalists, and they created rules requiring signing what some call "purity pledges" to be official GOP candidates.

"Some people talk about purity to solve our problems," the governor said. "I'm here to suggest to you that purity won't solve the problems, but unity will."

Anderson said he hopes to unify the bickering wings of the party, and attract back some big donors who stopped giving for fear their money would go to expensive law suits challenging SB54, the law that allows gathering signatures.

He gave some statistics that show how much the party needs such donors, and how some recent grass-roots fundraising has made virtually no dent in the party's debt.

He said a recent email campaign seeking donations from party members raised only $840. Donations solicited at the state convention raised only $1,200, or less than 50 cents per delegate.

The party asked delegates to the special convention on Saturday to pay a $20 participation fee, which it said was highly suggested but not mandatory. So far, that has raised only $1,921, or $1.76 per registered delegate.

Anderson said such paltry returns show the party cannot solve its financial woes "through grass roots alone. We're going to need to bring back the business and donors to help us out."

He told the big donors at the Elephant Club that each of them probably knows at least 10 people who used to be members, and asked them to invite their friends to return. Similarly, Herbert said, "It's time to resurrect the Elephant Club, and bring business back into the fold."

Anderson was asked how the party under his leadership will treat candidates who qualify for the ballot by gathering signatures. Some past party leaders withheld aid to them and even spent party money to campaign against them.

Anderson said he would not do that, and pledged that the party would treat all GOP candidates equally and fairly regardless how they qualify — which brought hearty applause from that big-contributor group.