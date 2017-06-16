Quantcast
Police hunt for robbery suspect

Police on Friday released video of a suspect they are searching for in connection to an armed robbery at a Millcreek photography company.

The man took wallets and phones from two people in the store near 3340 South on 900 East just before midnight on Sunday, according to a news release from Unified Police.

The suspect punched one of the victims in the back of the head and pulled out a black handgun, said Unified police spokesman Brian Lohrke.

Surveillance video provided by Unified Police on Friday shows the suspect shouting in Spanish.

The suspect wore dark jacket and pants, and a baseball hat with the logo "LA." If anyone can identify the man, they are asked to call 385-468-9812 or 801-743-7000.

The robbery happened a night before an armed robbery down the street, at Happy Life Club at 970 E. 3000 South. Police don't believe the two robberies are connected, Lohrke said.

