Utah A.G. Sean Reyes reportedly out of the running for top consumer protection post in Trump administration

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who was said to be in talks to lead the Federal Trade Commission, is apparently no longer considered a candidate for the post in the Trump administration.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News this week that Reyes, a Republican, is out of the running for top spot with the agency, which oversees consumer-protection regulations and commercial business practices.

Dan Burton, spokesman for the Utah attorney general's office, said "nobody has called us" with that announcement.

"I have no idea," he said. "It was an unsubstantiated report on Bloomberg."

The Salt Lake Tribune could not reach Reyes or his political director, Alan Crooks, for comment. Crooks told Bloomberg on Thursday that he wasn't sure if the attorney general would get the post, but that "he has been an early and vocal supporter of Donald Trump, and it's our understanding that he's still in the mix."