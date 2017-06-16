Quantcast
More child sex abuse charges filed against Utah man who ran bounce house and ice rink business

By connect
First Published      Updated 7 minutes ago
Additional child sex abuse charges have been filed against a Heber bounce house operator who was charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting three boys.

Bryce Johnson, 33, was charged earlier this month with three counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Earlier this week, prosecutors amended the charges and added another count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, along with a class A misdemeanor charge of sexual battery.

The initial charges allege Johnson had sexually abused three boys he met through his bounce house and water slide business.

The added charges come after another boy told police Johnson had grabbed his buttocks at the Midway City Ice Rink in January. On another occasion, the boy said, Johnson had told the boy he wanted to have sex with him, court records state.

Johnson owns Fun Stuff LLC. The business provides bounce houses and water slides, and operates the Midway City Ice Rink in winter, which includes ice skating lessons, according to the Fun Stuff website and a video advertising the ice rink linked on the city of Midway's website.

Police said Johnson met his alleged victims through the business.

In an alleged sexual abuse that occurred at Johnson's home, a 10-year-old told police Johnson offered to pay him and another boy to pose in underwear. On later occasions, Johnson allegedly touched the boy on his leg, and slapped his buttocks.

A 12-year-old boy told police Johnson had paid him to pose suggestively for pictures, and later to cuddle with him, though the boy refused. The boy said Johnson also touched his leg, as he saw him do with other boys while in the car. He said Johnson would tell them he loved them.

The boy told police of at least six other minors Johnson had asked to cuddle with him, charges state.

If parents suspect their child also may have had contact with Johnson, they are urged to call Heber City police at 435-657-7971.

Johnson was arrested June 7 and is being held at the Wasatch County jail in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bail. A bail hearing is scheduled for June 28.

