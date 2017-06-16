More child sex abuse charges filed against Utah man who ran bounce house and ice rink business

Additional child sex abuse charges have been filed against a Heber bounce house operator who was charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting three boys.
Bryce Johnson, 33, was charged earlier this month with three counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Earlier this week, prosecutors amended the charges and added another count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, along with a class A misdemeanor charge of sexual battery.
The initial charges allege Johnson had sexually abused three boys he met through his bounce house and water slide business.
The added charges come after another boy told police Johnson had grabbed his buttocks at the Midway City Ice Rink in January. On another occasion, the boy said, Johnson had told the boy he wanted to have sex with him, court records state.