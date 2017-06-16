More child sex abuse charges filed against Utah man who ran bounce house and ice rink business

Johnson owns Fun Stuff LLC. The business provides bounce houses and water slides, and operates the Midway City Ice Rink in winter, which includes ice skating lessons, according to the Fun Stuff website and a video advertising the ice rink linked on the city of Midway's website.

Police said Johnson met his alleged victims through the business.

In an alleged sexual abuse that occurred at Johnson's home, a 10-year-old told police Johnson offered to pay him and another boy to pose in underwear. On later occasions, Johnson allegedly touched the boy on his leg, and slapped his buttocks.

A 12-year-old boy told police Johnson had paid him to pose suggestively for pictures, and later to cuddle with him, though the boy refused. The boy said Johnson also touched his leg, as he saw him do with other boys while in the car. He said Johnson would tell them he loved them.

The boy told police of at least six other minors Johnson had asked to cuddle with him, charges state.

If parents suspect their child also may have had contact with Johnson, they are urged to call Heber City police at 435-657-7971.

Johnson was arrested June 7 and is being held at the Wasatch County jail in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bail. A bail hearing is scheduled for June 28.

lramseth@sltrib.com

Twitter: @lramseth