As temps hit triple digits this weekend, Zion National Park officials urge ‘heat safety’

As temperatures are predicted to exceed 100 degrees in southern Utah this weekend, Zion National Park officials are urging visitors to take precautions for the extreme heat.

Park rangers advised visitors to practice "heat safety": Take your time while hiking, spend time in the shade and drink plenty of water. Wear sunscreen, they advise, and keep exposed skin covered.

"It's that time of year when we start to see a lot of heat-related injuries," Chief Park Ranger Daniel Fagergren said. "With the sudden spike in temperature, there hasn't been a lot of time for visitors to get acclimated."

Fagergren also suggests that visitors plan their hikes early in the morning and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.