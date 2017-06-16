Ephraim’s police chief placed on leave amid undisclosed allegations

Ephraim's police chief was placed on paid administrative leave last week, pending an investigation into undisclosed allegations levied against him.

Police Chief Ron Rasmussen has been on leave since last Friday, according to city manager Brant Hansen.

Hansen declined to talk about the nature of the allegations against Rasmussen and would not share any details of what the police chief is accused of.

"Placing the chief on administrative leave is not saying he did anything wrong, it's just standard practice," Hansen said.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation into the police chief — and is also investigating the entire Ephraim police department, according to Hansen.