Utah jail nurse accused of illegally passing out prescription meds to inmates

A Uintah County jail nurse is facing misdemeanor charges after officials say she gave prescription medications to inmates without authorization.
Helen Marie Bemis, 57, was charged this week in 8th District Court with two counts of class A misdemeanor violation of the Pharmacy Protection Act.
Vernal police officials began an investigation in March after jail workers contacted authorities about Bemis allegedly giving prescriptions to inmates that were not prescribed, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in court.
"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Helen Bemis is allegedly stock-piling prescription medication from previous inmates," an investigator wrote in the search warrant, adding that it appeared that Bemis was re-stocking and re-prescribing the medications.