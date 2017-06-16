Layton police officer resigns after posting racist meme on NAACP leader’s Facebook page

At the top it reads "WE WUZ KANGZ!" At the bottom, it states: "NO. YOU WERE [expletive] WASHERS."

Swan said the meme "made a mockery of African Americans," adding that he found it to be "racist, despicable, and unbecoming for any law enforcement officer to post on social media." The meme is based off an ancient Egyptian depiction of circumcision.

Swan determined the Muninn Facebook page belonged to a Utah law enforcement officer from one of eight agencies, including Layton. However, it appears the officer posted under a pseudonym. The page had been taken down by Friday morning.

Layton City Attorney Gary Crane said the post came to the department's attention in early June. Officials quickly investigated, he said, and determined it might have been posted by the Layton officer, who Crane declined to identify. The officer admitted he had made the post, and was "suspended immediately." Crane said the officer was off-duty when he made the post.

"He was very upfront about it," Crane said of the officer.

A time was set for a per-disciplinary hearing with the officer, which would have involved one of the city attorneys, Police Chief Allen Swanson and several others, Crane said. But before the meeting could occur, he said, the officer resigned.

"What was posted was unacceptable, and inconsistent with city's standards for its employees," said Crane, who added Swan and the Salt Lake City NAACP chapter reached out to the city to say they appreciated how the city responded.

"I commend Chief Allen Swanson and the Layton Utah Police Department for their professionalism, swift action, and intolerance for such despicable behavior," Swan wrote in a June 9 post, noting the officer had resigned.

"In our opinion he's a good officer who made a mistake," Crane said. "The mistake, unfortunately in this situation, became a national incident. It looks like [the meme was posted] in the heat of the conversation, between two individuals. Nonetheless, Layton has a standard."

