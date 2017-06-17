Utah Democrats gather to elect nominee for Chaffetz’s seat, pick new party leader after fractious inflighting

That means Democrats will not have a primary election for the race to replace Chaffetz. Republicans will have one, in part because two candidates — Provo Mayor John Curtis and investment adviser Tanner Ainge — already qualified for the primary by collecting signatures, and GOP candidates were voting Saturday on a convention nominee.

Allen has nearly $700,000 in the bank for the race — more than any other candidate in any party. The most raised by any of the Democrats who Chaffetz faced during his five races for Congress was $60,000.

Meanwhile, Inwell has raised only $1,000, and spent $500, while Frank has raised about $5,000.

Allen's fundraising benefited from controversy this spring when Chaffetz said on national television that "rather than get a new iPhone," low-income Americans should prioritize spending on health care.

Outraged Democrats nationally helped Allen's campaign fund grow from $20,000 to more than $400,000 in less than a week.

Of the $564,000 that Allen collected through March, 88 percent came from people who donated less than $200.

For donations larger than that, about 82 percent came from people outside of Utah, including a few celebrities, Nancy Sinatra among them.

Meanwhile, eight candidates are vying for the party's top leadership post in an unusually bitter race. A first round of voting will narrow that field to two candidates, unless someone wins a majority, Corroon said. If needed, a second round of voting will choose a winner.

Last week, Rob Miller — a former party vice chairman and treasurer once considered a front-runner — withdrew amid allegations of sexual harassment by seven women. He also left the party, changing his voter registration to unaffiliated.

Miller denied the allegations — and blamed them on "a very well-planned-out conspiracy" to help ensure the next party leader would be a woman. He blamed the allegations on supporters of rival candidate Nadia Bowman, who denied involvement.

On Friday, Miller endorsed Julianne Waters for chair, and gave a sort of secondary endorsement to Ed Schwartz. On a Facebook post, he wrote, "I also know that Julianne and Ed will have nothing to do with the type of negative electioneering that has plagued this chair's race and has ripped the Party apart."

Meanwhile, allegations about other candidates surfaced in emails to delegates, ranging from unsubstantiated assertions of marijuana use by one to outstanding warrants against another (for a minor traffic ticket, which was paid after complaints surfaced).

The eight remaining candidates to replace Corroon are Bowman, Leonardo Gutierrez, Neil Hansen, Schwartz, Sarah Scott, Daisy Thomas, Waters and Archie Williams.