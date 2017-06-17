UPDATE: Utah Democrats nominate powerful fundraiser Kathie Allen for Congress

Ogden » Medical doctor Kathie Allen — a fundraising powerhouse so far, with nearly $700,00 in the bank — won the Utah Democratic nomination Saturday for the special congressional race to replace outgoing Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Meanwhile, Democrats narrowed the field to two candidates to lead the party in early voting Saturday: Daisy Thomas and Nadia Bowman. It came after a rough-and-tumble campaign in which one frontrunner earlier withdrew amid allegations of sexual harassment by top female leaders in the party.

“Our message has resonated far and wide,” said Allen, who has raised money from all 50 states. She spoke out for protecting immigrants, ensuring women make their own health decisions and calling for truthfulness and accountability of government officials.

Democrats will have no primary election in the race for Chaffetz’s seat. Allen needed only a plurality under Democratic rules to win on the first ballot. The party did not initially announce exactly what percentage Allen won, only that she was the winner.

Republicans will have a three-way primary among former state Rep. Chris Herrod — who won a special GOP convention Saturday — and Provo Mayor John Curtis and investment adviser Tanner Ainge, who both qualified for the ballot by collecting signatures.

With $700,000 in the bank, Allen has more money than any candidate in any party. The most raised by any of the Democrats Chaffetz faced during his five races for Congress was $60,000.

Meanwhile, progressive activist Ben Frank raised $5,000 in the race against Allen, and environmental lobbyist Carl Ingwell raised $1,000. Both tried to attack Allen for her large bank account.

“We are not a funded campaign. We are a principled campaign,” Ingwell said. Similarly, Frank told delegates, “Let this be a battle of ideas and not a battle of money.”

Allen’s fundraising benefited from controversy this spring when Chaffetz said on national television that “rather than get a new iPhone,” low-income Americans should prioritize spending on health care.

Outraged Democrats nationally helped Allen’s campaign fund grow from $20,000 to more than $400,000 in less than a week.

Of the $564,000 that Allen collected through March, 88 percent came from people who donated less than $200. For donations larger than that, about 82 percent came from people outside Utah, including a few celebrities like Nancy Sinatra.

Allen told candidates she continues to attract support, money and interest from Democrats around the state and nation — and listed possible reasons why.

“Could it be that you like me believe that government and its officials should tell the truth … believe that women should make their own health decisions … that guns do not belong in the hands of domestic abusers … [and] support immigrants who will work with us to realize the American dream?”

Meanwhile, Thomas and Bowman advanced from among eight candidates vying for party chairman in an unusually bitter race.

Last week, Rob Miller — a former party vice chairman and treasurer once considered a front-runner — withdrew amid allegations of sexual harassment. He also left the party and reregistered as unaffiliated.

Seven women — including the former chairwoman of the Salt Lake County Democratic Party — accused him in a letter to party officials of unwanted kissing, grabbing, touching and making inappropriate comments to women, and said he twice pulled down his pants to show his Mormon undergarments when he was active in that religion.

Miller denied the allegations — and blamed them on “a very well-planned-out conspiracy” to help ensure the next party chairman would be a woman. He blamed the allegations on supporters of rival candidate Nadia Bowman, who denied involvement.

On Friday, Miller endorsed Julianne Waters for chairman, with a secondary endorsement for Ed Schwartz — and both were eliminated in the first round of voting.

On a Facebook post, Miller wrote, “I also know that Julianne and Ed will have nothing to do with the type of negative electioneering that has plagued this chair’s race and has ripped the party apart.”

Outgoing Democratic Party Chairman Peter Corroon said the party would not release results of a probe it started into allegations against Miller, since he dropped out of the chairman’s race and left the party.

That upset some protesters — who stood with their backs to him as he spoke, many wearing tape over their mouths and holding signs saying the party silenced them — as Corroon spoke against the sort of divisiveness shown in the chairman race,

“Utah will be blue, mark my words,” Corroon said. “To get there we must unite. We must not attack each other.”

Meanwhile, allegations about other candidates surfaced in emails to delegates, ranging from unsubstantiated allegations of marijuana use by one to alleging that another ignored outstanding warrants (for a minor traffic ticket, which was paid after complaints surfaced).