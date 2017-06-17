UPDATE: Democrats nominate Kathie Allen for Congress, elect Daisy Thomas as new state party chief

She will face the winner of the Republican primary — a contest that includes former state Rep. Chris Herrod, who won a special GOP convention Saturday, and Provo Mayor John Curtis and investment adviser Tanner Ainge, who both qualified for the ballot by collecting signatures.

Cashing in • With $700,000 in the bank, Allen has more money than any candidate in any party. The most raised by the Democrats Chaffetz faced during his five races for Congress was $60,000.

Meanwhile, Frank had raised $5,000 and Ingwell $1,000 in the race against Allen. Both tried to attack Allen on Saturday for her large bank account.

"We are not a funded campaign. We are a principled campaign," Ingwell said.

Similarly, Frank told delegates, "Let this be a battle of ideas and not a battle of money."

Allen's fundraising benefited from controversy over Chaffetz's March 7 comment on national television that low-income Americans should prioritize spending on health care "rather than get a new iPhone."

Outraged Democrats nationally helped Allen's campaign fund grow from $20,000 to more than $400,000 in less than a week.

Of the $564,000 that Allen collected through March, 88 percent came from people who donated less than $200. For donations larger than that, about 82 percent came from people outside Utah, including a few celebrities like Nancy Sinatra.

Allen told candidates Saturday that she continues to attract support, money and interest from Democrats around the state and nation — and listed possible reasons why.

"Could it be that you like me believe that government and its officials should tell the truth … believe that women should make their own health decisions … that guns do not belong in the hands of domestic abusers … [and] support immigrants who will work with us to realize the American dream?"

'We must unite' • Meanwhile, in early voting Saturday, Democrats narrowed the field for party chairman from eight candidates to two: Daisy Thomas and Nadia Bowman. It came after a rough-and-tumble campaign in which one frontrunner earlier withdrew amid allegations of sexual harassment by top female leaders in the party.

Last week, Rob Miller — a former party vice chairman and treasurer once considered a front-runner — withdrew amid allegations of sexual harassment. He also left the party and reregistered as unaffiliated.

Seven women — including the former chairwoman of the Salt Lake County Democratic Party — accused him in a letter to party officials of unwanted kissing, grabbing, touching and making inappropriate comments to women, and said he twice pulled down his pants to show his Mormon undergarments when he was active in that religion.