Ogden firefighters put out burning house

Two families are displaced from their homes after a fire Thursday night.

Fire crews from Ogden and Roy extinguished the flames within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene near 400 East on 20th Street about 8:35 p.m., according to the Ogden fire department.

When crews arrived, flames were coming from the second story, said Ogden fire spokesman Eric Bauman, but officials don't know where the fire started or what caused the blaze.

No one was injured, said Bauman, and the residents were outside by the time fire crews arrived.

The cost of the damage in the two-unit house was estimated to be $50,000, according to the Ogden Fire Department.