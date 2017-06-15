Quantcast
Salt Lake City kayak guide dies trying to save client on Yellowstone Lake

A Salt Lake City man died while attempting to rescue someone on a lake in Yellowstone Park on Wednesday.

Timothy Hayden Ryan Conant, 23, was working as a kayak guide in Yellowstone and was in the West Thumb area of Yellowstone Lake when one of the kayaks capsized, according to a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

There were nine clients and three guides in the group, the release stated, and other guides rescued the client, who was treated for hypothermia.

Conant was transported by ambulance and declared dead before Life Flight could transport him to the hospital, the release stated.

Conant was working his first season for Oars, a California-based company that takes clients on boat tours in Yellowstone.

Park officials are investigating the incident, according to the release.

The fatality occurred one day after a man was severely burned after falling into hot springs in the park.

