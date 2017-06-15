Salt Lake City kayak guide dies trying to save client on Yellowstone Lake

A Salt Lake City man died while attempting to rescue someone on a lake in Yellowstone Park on Wednesday.

Timothy Hayden Ryan Conant, 23, was working as a kayak guide in Yellowstone and was in the West Thumb area of Yellowstone Lake when one of the kayaks capsized, according to a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

There were nine clients and three guides in the group, the release stated, and other guides rescued the client, who was treated for hypothermia.

Conant was transported by ambulance and declared dead before Life Flight could transport him to the hospital, the release stated.