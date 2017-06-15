Crews recover body from Angel’s Landing trail in Zion National Park

A man died after collapsing on the Angel's Landing trail in Zion National Park on Tuesday night.

A search and rescue crew was dispatched after a man reported being short of breath, according to a news release from Zion National Park. As EMTs were hiking to him, he collapsed, the release stated.

Park and Springdale EMS personnel attempted CPR, but officials declared the man dead, according to the release.

The fatality was one of three search and rescue missions conducted between Tuesday night and Wednesday in the park, the release stated, adding that the other two men are recovering.