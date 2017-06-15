Watch a Utah rocket test for NASA’s Orion spacecraft

Corrine • NASA contractors Lockheed Martin and Orbital ATK on Thursday conducted the first of three test firings outside Corrine of a launch abort motor to be used on the Orion spacecraft.

The motor will be an integral component of the Orion's launch abort system, designed to safely jettison the spacecraft and its crew in an emergency on the launchpad or in its initial ascent.

At around 1 p.m. Thursday, the high-impulse motor was ignited at Orbital ATK facilities outside Corrine and burned for about five second, shooting exhaust plumes up to 100 feet into the air in what authorities said was a successful test.