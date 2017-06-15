Democrats who seek Chaffetz’s seat agree on disliking Trump and vary on health care

Obamacare• Kathie Allen, a physician in Utah since the 1980s, launched her campaign largely because of the GOP-led plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. While she favors fixing the legislation rather than trashing it, her vision for change includes a taxpayer-funded system.

"I am for removing the profit motive from health care and insuring that everyone is covered at an affordable rate and in an efficient manner," she said.

While the other two Democrats — progressive activist Ben Frank and environmental lobbyist Carl Ingwell — agree with Allen that Obamacare could use fixing, they support a single-payer, "Medicare for all" system.

"Health care is a right and should never again become a luxury that only the rich can afford," Ingwell said.

The president • The three Democrats vehemently disapprove of Trump.

Frank describes his level of support for the president as "minimal at best." He denounces Trump's proposed budget cuts for social programs. He disagrees with his efforts to roll back Obama administration environmental policies. And he condemns the president's plans for a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Ingwell believes Trump's practices are "based on lies, misinformation and hatred."

"Every single executive order has been a disaster, at best," he said. "He has a Cabinet full of self-serving incompetence."

Allen, who also criticized Trump, said she'd be willing to work with the president only if he does "something good," such as reducing regulations or supporting science research.

Chaffetz• The competitors also unilaterally opposed how Chaffetz served in Congress. Each vowed to take a different approach if elected to the office.

Ingwell blasted Chaffetz for being too partisan. Real solutions to the nation's problems, he said, "are achieved through listening to and working with people that see things differently."

Allen pointed to a common criticism of the congressman: that he didn't doggedly investigate the Trump administration during his tenure as chairman of the House Oversight Committee. She promised to stand up to the president "when his policies hurt the middle class."

Russia• To respond to Russian cybermeddling on the U.S. election, the three Democrats encourage an independent investigation. Frank implied that one should focus on "possible collusion between the Trump campaign" and the foreign country.

For Ingwell, an important part of that probe would be to look into how Russia infiltrated the election. Undermining a vote, he said, "cannot be tolerated." Unless the United States counters the meddling with some kind of proactive effort, Allen said, doubts will remain about the "legitimacy of our elections."