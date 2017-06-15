USU student charged with raping classmate on school lawn — the fourth student charged with committing sexual assault in 2014-2015

But Berg said that didn't happen: Her grades dropped, her friendships suffered and she became depressed. But in March 2016, she began receiving help from the school's Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information (SAAVI) office, and six months ago, she said she decided she didn't want to let the incident control her any longer. In April, she reported the assault to campus police.

"I've seen the impact that other rape survivors can have on making changes," she said. "I've decided to do the same. I want justice and closure for myself, and I want my attacker to pay the price for what he did."

Prosecutors allege Simmons met Berg at the frat party, and they exchanged phone numbers. She went back to her dorm and had drinks with friends, according to charging documents, and then she and Simmons met up at around 2:30 a.m. for walk.

They two began kissing, and Simmons allegedly tried to take her clothes off. Berg reported to police that she told Simmons she didn't want to do that and that she was drunk, but Simmons continued undressing her and eventually sexually assaulted her, despite her protests.

Berg was scared and said that she didn't fight back because she "knew that he was more powerful than her in that moment," she told police.

Simmons told a campus police officer in May that he encouraged Berg to have sex with him, though he knew she was intoxicated. He "saw an opportunity," he told authorities, and said the sexual contact was "not 100 percent consensual."

Simmons also compared himself to Brock Turner, the former Stanford University student who was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

"Both situations were very non-consensual and both included alcohol," Simmons told police, "but the levels were different."

Simmons told police that he "just wants to fix [Berg's] life," and offered to write an apology letter, which he did.

The Tribune generally does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse, but Berg agreed to the use of her name.

USU officials confirmed Thursday that Simmons is currently a USU student. An arrest warrant was issued for the man on Thursday.

Berg is also currently a student, and is interning at the Deseret News. The now-20-year-old woman also writes for USU's student newspaper, and has published several stories about sexual assault, including a piece about how the SAAVI office helped her. She said reporting other women's stories has helped make the process easier for her.

"I'm reminded that I'm not alone," she said, "and that other survivors are reporting and telling their stories."