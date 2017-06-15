Police locate dog involved in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run incident

West Valley City police have located a dog involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident last week.

On June 7, Aaron Hosman was allegedly handling a small dog in a "rough" manner, near 3600 W. 4100 South, according to a police news release. Jeremy Hardman, 47, and a friend approached Hosman and argued over his treatment of the animal.

Hosman returned to his vehicle, made a U- turn and hit Hardman as he was in a crosswalk, the news release said, inflicting fatal injuries. Hosman then allegedly fled the scene.

Police say evidence indicated that the act of hitting Hardman was intentional, and Hosman has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of murder and obstruction of justice.