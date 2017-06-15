Quantcast
Police locate dog involved in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run incident

West Valley City police have located a dog involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident last week.

On June 7, Aaron Hosman was allegedly handling a small dog in a "rough" manner, near 3600 W. 4100 South, according to a police news release. Jeremy Hardman, 47, and a friend approached Hosman and argued over his treatment of the animal.

Hosman returned to his vehicle, made a U- turn and hit Hardman as he was in a crosswalk, the news release said, inflicting fatal injuries. Hosman then allegedly fled the scene.

Police say evidence indicated that the act of hitting Hardman was intentional, and Hosman has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of murder and obstruction of justice.

Hosman told police that the dog he'd had during the incident belonged to a friend and had been returned to its owner, the release said.

Police located the dog, Buddi the Chihuahua, and its owner. West Valley City Animal Services examined Buddi and told police the dog is "doing fine" and is in the custody of his owner, the release said.

"We appreciate the passion and compassion that drives our investigators and officers to do the very best job possible for victims, their families and even, as in Buddi's case, the smallest among us," the release said.

