Police have located the dog that was allegedly at the center of a deadly argument in West Valley City

West Valley City police have located the dog whose abusive treatment last week allegedly sparked an argument that ended in a fatal hit-and-run.

Police reported Thursday that Buddi the Chihuahua was back with his owner and was "doing fine."

On June 7, Aaron Hosman was allegedly handling the small dog in a "rough" manner, near 3600 W. 4100 South, according to a police news release. Jeremy Hardman, 47, and a friend approached Hosman and argued over his treatment of the animal.

Hosman returned to his vehicle, made a U-turn and hit Hardman, who was in a crosswalk, the news release said, inflicting fatal injuries. Hosman then allegedly fled the scene.