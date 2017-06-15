Quantcast
Police have located the dog that was allegedly at the center of a deadly argument in West Valley City

West Valley City police have located the dog whose abusive treatment last week allegedly sparked an argument that ended in a fatal hit-and-run.

Police reported Thursday that Buddi the Chihuahua was back with his owner and was "doing fine."

On June 7, Aaron Hosman was allegedly handling the small dog in a "rough" manner, near 3600 W. 4100 South, according to a police news release. Jeremy Hardman, 47, and a friend approached Hosman and argued over his treatment of the animal.

Hosman returned to his vehicle, made a U-turn and hit Hardman, who was in a crosswalk, the news release said, inflicting fatal injuries. Hosman then allegedly fled the scene.

Police say evidence indicated that the act of hitting Hardman was intentional, and Hosman has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of murder and obstruction of justice. No formal charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the release, many members of the public began contacting the department to inquire about the welfare of the dog that had allegedly been the center of the deadly argument. But though Hosman told police that the dog belonged to a friend and had been returned, investigators were unable to locate the animal or its owner until recently.

West Valley City Animal Services examined Buddi and told police the dog is "doing fine" and is in the custody of its owner, the release said.

"We appreciate the passion and compassion that drives our investigators and officers to do the very best job possible for victims, their families and even, as in Buddi's case, the smallest among us," the release said.

