University of Utah will require all students to be trained in sex-assault awareness

"There is no place for violence, sexual harassment or sexual assault at the University of Utah," Pershing said in a statement. "It is a high priority for me and all the members of my administrative team to do all we can to support those who experience trauma — in any form — and at the same time, to promote awareness of and educate campus community members about our expectations for campus culture."

Pershing created the task force in January, citing "crime on campuses around the country" and after backlash from students and community members concerned about the university's response to instances of sexual assault.

Following one of those instances — an alleged Halloween rape of a student in the Merrill Engineering Building — Pershing distributed a campuswide email in which University Police Chief Dale Brophy stated there was no proof the attack occurred. "We are not calling into question that this person may have experienced something terrible at some point in her life," Brophy said, "but we are not able to find evidence that a crime occurred at the place, date and time reported."

Pershing thanked the task force for its work on Wednesday, while describing the recommendations as "solid first steps."

"Over a few short months, they accomplished much," Pershing said. "Is our work complete? No, there is more to do to strengthen safety on our campus and support the needs of those who have experienced trauma."

In addition to the mandatory training course, the task force recommendations include a one-year awareness campaign to promote the new website, described as a centralized source of information on the reporting and prevention of sexual assault, with additional tabs for emergency and physical safety, campus climate and diversity and training resources.

