I-80 to close this weekend between 2300 East, Parleys Canyon

Eastbound Interstate 80 will close this weekend between 2300 East and Foothill Boulevard.

The closure is scheduled between 9 p.m. Friday and Monday at 5 a.m. — and is expected to cause delays of 30 minutes or more. A similar closure for westbound lanes last weekend caused long backups and delays of 45 minutes or more.

The Utah Department of Transportation says all traffic there this weekend will be detoured onto Interstate 215. Drivers will then need to exit at 3300 south, get onto northbound I-215 and then follow the signs to eastbound I-80.

Workers plan to break up the existing concrete and pave the area with new asphalt as part of a major pavement maintenance project.