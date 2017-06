A man injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Tooele County has died from his injuries.

Tyler Strickland, 28, of Grantsville, was driving east in a truck on State Road 138 about 7 a.m., when he crossed into westbound traffic and collided head-on with a semi-truck near mile marker 16, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Strickland was flown to a Salt Lake City area hospital in critical condition, where he died.

No one else was injured, the UHP said.

