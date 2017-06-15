Why Utah received an ‘F’ grade for its number of elected women

The highest score in the nation was 55.4 in New Hampshire (with an "A" grade, and women holding a majority of major offices). The lowest was a 5.8 in Mississippi.

The group noted that only one member of Utah's congressional delegation — Republican Rep. Mia Love — is a woman. Four of the 15 Republicans and Democrats running in a special election to replace retiring Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, are women.

None of Utah's statewide elected officials is a woman. Utah has had only one female governor in its history — Olene Walker, a former lieutenant governor who assumed the top office when then-Gov. Mike Leavitt resigned to join President George W. Bush's Cabinet.

Also, 20 of Utah's 104 state legislators — or 19 percent — are women. That is up from 14 percent in 1993, the group said. But it's down from an all-time high of 23.1 percent in 2001.

Representation2020 argues that Utah could increase the number of women elected to the Legislature by switching from single-winner districts to multi-winner districts.

Such districts — which elect perhaps five legislators instead of just one winner — allow minorities or minority parties to win a seat or two with a small percentage of the overall vote, especially in areas that are now one-party strongholds.

"To win gender parity in our lifetimes we must pivot to system reforms that include gender targets for PACs [political action committees] and political parties, so more women run; fair representation voting systems, so more women win; and updated legislative practices, so more women can serve and lead," said Cynthia Richie Terrell, Represenation2020 founder and director.